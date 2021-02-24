SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Price Up 9%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 136,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 132,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, TheStreet raised SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 440,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,847.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

