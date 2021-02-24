Silverway Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,830.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Silverway has a market capitalization of $14,913.47 and approximately $1,830.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.55 or 0.01065238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.22 or 0.00393235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007832 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Silverway Coin Trading

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

