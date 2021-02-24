Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $141.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

