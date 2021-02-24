Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311,590 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.37% of Simon Property Group worth $95,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 103,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,644. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $141.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

