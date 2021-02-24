Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches Market Cap of $190,227.42

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $190,227.42 and $369.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,653,864 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

