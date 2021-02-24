Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $105.89.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,789.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,291 shares of company stock worth $4,963,372. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.