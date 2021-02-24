Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$6.53.

In related news, insider Thomas Gorman bought 4,000 shares of Sims stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.11 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of A$52,424.00 ($37,445.71).

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

