SingularDTV Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $424,774.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00734971 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

