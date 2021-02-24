SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.18

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $152.96 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00738798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00039103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060426 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,981,818 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

