Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Trading Up 1.4%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBMFF. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Sino Biopharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

