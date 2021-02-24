SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after buying an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

