SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Price Up 7%

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.03 and last traded at $163.71. Approximately 609,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 346,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.96.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $2,766,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

