SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Sells $278,344.50 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arthur D. Chadwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Arthur D. Chadwick sold 6,025 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $612,079.75.

On Monday, November 30th, Arthur D. Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $2,188,500.00.

SITM stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 300,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.30 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $151.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.57.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SiTime by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

