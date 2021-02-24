SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $34,911.54 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,113.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 300,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,533. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.30 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 276,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SiTime by 65.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

