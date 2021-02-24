Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.