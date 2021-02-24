Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $32.95. Approximately 3,758,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,644,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.