Skycoin Price Tops $2.54 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $50.85 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00498567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00080446 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00072217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00466246 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

