Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $2.54 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00005071 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $50.85 million and $15.82 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00498567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00080446 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00072217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00466246 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

