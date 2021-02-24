SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in SLM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SLM by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. SLM has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

