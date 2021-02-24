Small Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.47 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.78 or 0.00511457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.00487249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00073767 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars.

