SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.90

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.64, with a volume of 4559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,108,542 shares of company stock worth $85,030,505 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,648,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

