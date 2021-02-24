SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.90

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.64, with a volume of 4559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.
In other SMART Global news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,108,542 shares of company stock worth $85,030,505 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,648,000.
SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
