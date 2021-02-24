Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading 7.4% Higher

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.20. 456,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 461,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,783,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

