Smartshare (SSP) Trading 28% Lower This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $920,636.17 and approximately $214,720.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00199555 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

