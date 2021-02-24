Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.01

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $7.08. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 342,192 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMSI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $288.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

