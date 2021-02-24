Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Truist

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by Truist from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,285,701. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.