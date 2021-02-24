Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $69.40. 2,143,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,285,701. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.