Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $82.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.26.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.