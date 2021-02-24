Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

