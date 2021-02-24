Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $86.00 at Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

