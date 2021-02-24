Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $87.00 at KeyCorp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.26.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $72.95.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

