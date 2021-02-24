Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Snap stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,285,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 1,949.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Snap by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

