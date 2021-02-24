Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,489. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $198.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,072 shares of company stock worth $10,455,938 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

