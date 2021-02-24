SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNCAF. Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 2,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

