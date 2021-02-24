Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.17, but opened at C$0.15. Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$31.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

