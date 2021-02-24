Snowflake (SNOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNOW opened at $269.08 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

