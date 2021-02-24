SnowGem (XSG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000775 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

