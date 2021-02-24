SnowSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $13.39 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.84 or 0.00137541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.72 or 0.00514425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00069931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00084735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.02 or 0.00504892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00074946 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

SnowSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

