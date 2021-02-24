Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

