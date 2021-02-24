Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Trading 7.6% Higher

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $10.10. 1,909,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,207,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Socket Mobile news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

