Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STWRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STWRY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

