Solana (SOL) Hits One Day Volume of $359.46 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Solana has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and approximately $359.46 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solana has traded up 107.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for $17.28 or 0.00035028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00738051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.43 or 0.04496052 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

