SolarCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,034.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 47% against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $3,034.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.00359153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,190,728 coins and its circulating supply is 63,015,109 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.