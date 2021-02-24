Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.07.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $557.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $12.74.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

