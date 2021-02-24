SolidusGold (CVE:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

SolidusGold Inc. (CVE:SDC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.12. SolidusGold shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.49 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About SolidusGold (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises four mineral claims totaling approximately 3,415 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

