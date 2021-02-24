Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.82. 2,956,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,464,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

