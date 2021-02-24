Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Up 24%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) rose 24% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 12,026,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 4,970,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
XPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
Further Reading: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.