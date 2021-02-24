Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Up 24%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) rose 24% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 12,026,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 4,970,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

XPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 286,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.11% of Solitario Zinc worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

