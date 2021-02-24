Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.11. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 38,060 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.