Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $282.06

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.06 ($3.69) and traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.81). Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 24,778 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 355.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 282.06. The company has a market cap of £205.69 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

About Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Inc. (SOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises Inc. (SOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.