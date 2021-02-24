Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,748,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,432,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

SONM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.