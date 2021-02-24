Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,062 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.61% of Sonos worth $16,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sonos by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -154.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $39.02.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 37,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $802,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,452 shares of company stock worth $24,355,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

